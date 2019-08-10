Oakland takes on Chicago following Fiers’ strong performance

Oakland Athletics (66-50, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-63, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Tanner Roark (7-7, 4.14 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (6-9, 5.41 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Mike Fiers. Fiers pitched seven innings, surrendering no runs and striking out eight. The White Sox are 27-29 on their home turf. Chicago's lineup has 125 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 24 homers.

The Athletics are 29-27 in road games. Oakland has hit 183 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Chapman leads them with 25, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 7-0. Mike Fiers recorded his 11th victory and Chad Pinder went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Ross Detwiler took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .477. Tim Anderson is 16-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 128 hits and is batting .274. Mark Canha has 10 hits and is batting .263 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.64 ERA

Athletics: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: (oblique), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).