Marte leads DSL Orioles1 to 6-0 win over DSL Padres

, (AP) -- Christopher Marte allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the DSL Orioles1 over the DSL Padres in a 6-0 win on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Orioles1 swept the short two-game series.

Marte (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out three.

In the top of the fourth, DSL Orioles1 scored on a single by Yorkislandy Alvarez that brought home Erison Placencia and Juan De La Rosa. In the following at-bat, Alvarez scored on an error to give the DSL Orioles1 a 3-0 lead. The DSL Orioles1 then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Moises Ramirez and De La Rosa hit RBI singles, while Isaac Bellony scored on a passed ball in the seventh.

Jairo Iriarte (1-2) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The DSL Padres were blanked for the first time this season, while the DSL Orioles1's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, DSL Padres is 8-4 against DSL Orioles1 this season.