Ward leads Salem to 3-0 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Thad Ward allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Salem Red Sox over the Carolina Mudcats in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Ward (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked four.

In the top of the fourth, Salem grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Pedro Castellanos. The Red Sox then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Castellanos hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Garrett Benge, while Nick Lovullo hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Matt Smith (4-10) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out eight in the Carolina League game.

The Mudcats were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.