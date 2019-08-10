Trout hits 1st HR at Fenway, Angels rout Red Sox 12-4

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Kole Calhoun (56) as Shohei Ohtani comes to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. AP Photo

Mike Trout hit the first home run of his career at Fenway Park and the Los Angeles Angels snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 12-4 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Justin Upton added a three-run homer in the first inning.

With his 428-foot drive over the Green Monster in the sixth inning, Trout has now homered in every American League ballpark. He had played 21 games in Boston without connecting.

Trout was replaced in the seventh, having been hit in his shoulder by a pitcher earlier in the game.

The Angels added seven runs in a sloppy seventh inning by Boston in which it issued two walks, hit two batters and gave up four singles. The Red Sox also had an error and a passed ball.

Taylor Cole (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.

Rick Porcello (10-9) took the loss, giving up both home runs. He lasted five innings, allowing five earned runs off five hits, walking one and striking out four.

METS 4, NATIONALS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Guillorme hit his first big league homer — a tying shot leading off the eighth — J.D. Davis added a go-ahead sacrifice fly and New York beat Washington for its eighth straight victory.

The Mets have won 15 of 16 and are on their best roll since a 16-1 run in 1990. They pulled within a half-game of Washington for the first NL wild card.

Juan Soto put Washington ahead with his second home run of the game in the eighth inning, but Guillorme countered against Fernando Rodney with his first in the bottom of the inning.

After two more Mets reached against Rodney (0-5), Daniel Hudson relieved. He got one out, intentionally walked slugger Pete Alonso, and then Davis hit a drive to deep right field that brought in newcomer Joe Panik for the tiebreaking run.

Seth Lugo (5-2) took the loss.

ASTROS 23, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit three of Houston's six home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs to help the Astros to the highest scoring game in franchise history.

The win was the eighth straight for the Astros, who became the latest team to feast on the reeling Orioles. Baltimore has allowed a major league-leading 240 homers and lost five straight.

It was the second 20-run game in Astros history. Houston also beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 21-5 on Oct. 2, 2015. The 13 extra-base hits set a franchise record.

Alex Bregman, who went 3 for 3, and Alvarez set the tone with back-to-back homers in the first inning. Alvarez added the grand slam in the seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth.

Jose Altuve hit his fourth home run in his last seven games in the second. Carlos Correa hit another home run an inning later.

Yuli Gurriel tied a career-high with four hits for Houston.

Aaron Sanchez (5-14) allowed one run and three hits with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

GIANTS 3, PHILLIES 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jeff Samardzija pitched eight innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar homered, and San Francisco beat Philadelphia.

Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run, struck out five and walked none. He retired 20 straight after giving up a solo homer to Corey Dickerson with two outs in the top of the first inning.

Vince Velasquez (4-7) gave up three runs in five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.

Will Smith worked around a hit and walk in the ninth to notch his 28th save in 30 tries.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning and Toronto dealt New York its second straight loss following a season-high nine game winning streak.

Gary Sanchez returned from injured list and hit a solo home run for the Yankees and Gio Urshela added a two-run drive.

The Blue Jays trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Bo Bichette drew a one-out walk, Cavan Biggio singled and Guerrero Jr. grounded the ball down the first base line and into foul territory. Right fielder Aaron Judge initially mishandled the ball against a side wall, and Guerrero slid in safely for the first triple of his career.

Adam Ottavino (5-4) allowed a run for the first time in 16 appearances, a streak that dated to July 2 against the Mets.

Jason Adam (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Derek Law got his third save in three opportunities.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run home run for the Blue Jays.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings and Kansas City beat Detroit.

Jorge Soler homered and scored twice for the Royals, who had lost six of seven.

The Tigers were trying to win three straight games for the first time since May 28-31, against the Orioles and Braves.

Montgomery (2-5) picked up his first win of the year as a starter, allowing four singles without walking a batter. He struck out 10 Royals for Seattle on June 13, 2015.

Spencer Turnbull (3-10) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.

MARLINS 7, BRAVES 6, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Martin Prado hit a sacrifice fly that scored Harold Ramirez in the bottom of the 10th inning as Miami rallied past Atlanta.

Playing in front of a season-high home crowd of 29,720, the Marlins erased a 6-2 deficit by scoring four in the bottom of the ninth.

Ramirez led off the 10th with a single off Atlanta reliever Sean Newcomb (5-2). Ramirez advanced two bases on an errant pickoff throw by Newcomb. Prado lifted a fly ball deep to left field that scored Ramirez with the winning run.

Jeff Brigham (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright gave up a home run on the first pitch of the game and St. Louis held on to beat Pittsburgh.

The contending Cardinals won their second in a row after ending a five-game losing streak.

Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits, including the home run by Adam Frazier, and struck out eight in six innings. He improved to 6-2 this season at home.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before yielding to Carlos Martínez, who got two outs for his 12th save in 15 chances.

Joe Musgrove (8-11) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 3, RANGERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser struck out a career-high 10 and rookie Keston Hiura hit his 14th home run as Milwaukee beat Texas and extended its winning streak to five games.

Houser (5-5) limited the Rangers to one run, a solo homer by Danny Santana in the sixth inning. He allowed three hits and a walk over six innings, his longest performance in nine starts this season.

Pedro Payano (1-1) was charged with three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings.

Santana's 18th homer of the season put Texas on the board in the sixth, and Shin-Soo Choo made it a one-run game with his 19th homer of the season, off Brewers reliever Drew Pomeranz.

REDS 10, CUBS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats , keeping up his prodigious power display and leading Cincinnati over Chicago.

Aquino came up twice more with a chance to match the major league record for home runs in a game. He drew a four-pitch walk with nothing close to the plate and struck out in his final at-bat.

Aquino has hit seven homers in his first 10 games, tying the big league mark set by Trevor Story in 2016.

Kyle Hendricks (8-9) gave up seven runs and a season-high 12 hits in only 2 2/3 innings.

The Reds hit six home runs overall. Eugenio Suárez hit his 32nd and Nick Senzel and Kyle Farmer also connected.

Sonny Gray (6-6) allowed two hits in six innings and singled home a pair of runs as the Reds piled up 18 hits.

WHITE SOX 3, ATHLETICS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Reynaldo López pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Eloy Jiménez homered on his bobblehead night and Chicago beat Tanner Roark and Oakland.

López (7-9) allowed six hits, struck out three and walked three in his second straight win.

Oakland pulled within one when Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien scored on third baseman Ryan Goins' two-out error in the ninth. But Alex Colomé struck out Khris Davis with the bases loaded to earn his 23rd save in 24 chances.

The A's got another solid performance from Roark (7-8) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings in his second start since he was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati on July 31.

PADRES 8, ROCKIES 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Hunter Renfroe had a homer among his three hits and scored four runs as San Diego beat Colorado.

Wil Myers added a pinch-hit homer in the eighth and rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a triple to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games for the Padres, who have won the first three games of this four-game series and four of five overall.

Margot's 10th homer came an inning after Yonder Alonso hit a tying, two-run pinch-hit homer for the Rockies, who have lost five straight and 19 of their last 25 to drop a season-worst 13 games under .500.

Renfroe drew a leadoff walk in the eighth off Jairo Diaz (4-3) and Margot then homered. Myers homered with two outs off Jake McGee, his 14th.

Andres Muñoz (1-1) pitched the eighth for the win and All-Star Kirby Yates worked the ninth for his 33rd save.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler and Marwin Gonzalez homered, Jake Odorizzi earned his career-high 13th victory and Minnesota broke a tie with Cleveland atop the AL Central, beating the Indians to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Indians had won the first two in the four-game series at Target Field, tying for the division lead after trailing by 11 ½ games in early June.

Odorizzi (13-5) scattered six hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. Taylor Rogers worked the final two innings for his 18th save.

Adam Plutko (4-3) gave up four runs on nine hits over six innings.

Yasiel Puig homered, doubled and singled for the Indians, who were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.