Conine’s single leads Lansing to 6-0 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Griffin Conine hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 6-0 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday.

The single by Conine scored D.J. Neal and Otto Lopez to break a scoreless tie.

The Lugnuts later added one run in the seventh and eighth innings and two in the ninth to finish off the shutout.

Lansing starter Troy Watson (6-3) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Connor Curlis (4-4) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Dragons were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Lugnuts' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.