San Francisco takes on Philadelphia following Samardzija’s solid showing

Philadelphia Phillies (60-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (58-60, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.41 ERA) Giants: Conner Menez (0-1, 5.73 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

San Francisco heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jeff Samardzija. Samardzija went eight innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out five. The Giants are 27-32 on their home turf. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Pablo Sandoval leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Phillies have gone 26-31 away from home. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .379. The Giants won the last meeting 3-1. Jeff Samardzija earned his ninth victory and Evan Longoria went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Vince Velasquez took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 15 home runs and has 60 RBIs. Sandoval has eight hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is batting .247. Bryce Harper is 9-for-40 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).