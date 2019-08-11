Taylor scores on fielder’s choice in 10th, Batavia beats State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Kobie Taylor scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Batavia Muckdogs to a 3-2 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday.

Taylor scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by J.D. Orr.

The Muckdogs tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Ronal Reynoso scored on a groundout.

Reliever Evan Brabrand (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out one over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Eric Lex (0-2) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked one.