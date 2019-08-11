Lipcius leads West Michigan to 6-5 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Andre Lipcius homered and had two hits, driving in two as the West Michigan Whitecaps defeated the Lake County Captains 6-5 on Sunday.

Up 1-0 in the third, West Michigan added to its lead when Parker Meadows hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Bryant Packard.

The Captains cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Miguel Jerez and Josh Rolette hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

The Whitecaps later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Riley Greene hit an RBI triple, while Lipcius hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Lake County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bo Naylor hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the West Michigan lead to 6-5.

West Michigan starter Brad Bass (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Zach Draper (7-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Rolette homered and doubled for the Captains.