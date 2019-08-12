Rea, Mekkes and Norwood shut out Salt Lake, Iowa wins 6-0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Colin Rea, Dakota Mekkes and James Norwood combined for a shutout as the Iowa Cubs beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-0 on Monday.

Rea (12-3) went seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking two to get the win. Parker Bridwell (6-5) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Iowa started the scoring in the first inning when Mark Zagunis hit a two-run double.

The Cubs later added one run in the third, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to finish off the shutout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Addison Russell homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

The Bees were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.