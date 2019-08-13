Portland brings defensive hot streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Fire (7-10-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (10-9-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the Chicago Fire on a defensive hot streak. The Timbers have given up only eight goals over the past 10 games.

The Timbers are 4-1-2 at home. Portland is 5-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The Fire are 1-8-3 on the road. Chicago is 3-5-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has six goals and seven assists for Portland. Brian Fernandez has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Nico Gaitan has four goals and seven assists for Chicago. Nemanja Nikolic has three goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, five shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

Chicago: Fabian Herbers (injured).