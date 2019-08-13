Minnesota United FC takes on Colorado after Finlay’s 2-goal game

Colorado Rapids (7-12-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-8-5, third in the Western Conference)

Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on Colorado after Ethan Finlay scored two goals against FC Dallas.

Minnesota United FC is 6-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Darwin Quintero leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven goals. Minnesota United FC has scored 42 goals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rapids are 4-6-4 against Western Conference teams. Colorado is 3-6-2 when it records a single goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quintero has seven goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Finlay has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Jack Price leads Colorado with seven assists. Diego Rubio has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Colorado: 5-3-2, averaging two goals, 1.6 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: None listed.

Colorado: Tim Howard (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).