Jackson leads Burlington to 3-1 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Kevon Jackson hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 3-1 win over the Greeneville Reds on Tuesday.

The home run by Jackson scored David Hollie to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

The Reds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ranser Amador scored on a double play.

The Royals tacked on another run in the ninth when Jay Charleston hit an RBI single, scoring Hollie.

Patrick Smith (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Greeneville starter Jake Gilbert (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.