Fletcher leads Johnson City over Princeton 6-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Trejyn Fletcher homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Johnson City Cardinals defeated the Princeton Rays 6-4 on Tuesday.

Johnson City went up 4-0 in the third after Jhon Torres scored on a wild pitch and Kyle Skeels scored on a single.

After Johnson City added a run in the fourth when William Jimenez scored on a wild pitch, the Rays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Yunior Martinez scored on an error and Diego Infante hit a two-run home run.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fifth when Fletcher hit a solo home run.

Princeton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nate Soria hit an RBI single, driving in Jelfry Marte in the seventh inning to cut the Johnson City lead to 6-4.

John Witkowski (3-0) got the win in relief while Princeton starter Aldor Rodriguez (0-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Rays, Infante homered and singled, driving in two runs.