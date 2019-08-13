Sports
Vivas hits walk-off single in 10th, Ogden beats Missoula 3-2
OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Jorbit Vivas hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Ogden Raptors topped the Missoula Osprey 3-2 on Tuesday.
Jeremy Arocho scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a strikeout by Marco Hernandez.
After Missoula's Cesar Garcia hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth, Ogden tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when Andy Pages hit a solo home run.
Vivas tripled and singled in the win.
Mark Mixon (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ezequiel De La Cruz (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
