Hoover’s run leads Spokane to 3-1 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Jake Hoover scored on an error in the third inning to help the Spokane Indians secure a 3-1 victory over the Boise Hawks on Tuesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the three-game series.

Hoover scored on the play to give the Indians a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.

With the score tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Indians took the lead for good when Hoover hit an RBI single, bringing home Scott Kapers.

Jeifry Nunez (3-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Braxton Lorenzini (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Hawks failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Ezequiel Tovar singled three times for the Hawks.

With the win, Spokane remains undefeated (7-0) against Boise this season.