Hill, Azocar lead Erie to 10-5 win over Reading

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Derek Hill hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Jose Azocar had three hits and two RBI as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Reading Fightin Phils 10-5 on Tuesday.

The home run by Hill started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Azocar and Kody Eaves hit RBI singles.

Alex Lange (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Reading starter Julian Garcia (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Arquimedes Gamboa homered and singled for the Fightin Phils. Luke Williams doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.