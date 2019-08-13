Quinones helps to shut out Eugene, Vancouver wins 9-0

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Luis Quinones and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Eugene Emeralds 9-0 on Tuesday.

Quinones (1-1) went four scoreless innings, striking out eight to get the win. Kohl Franklin (1-3) went three innings, allowing one run while striking out five and walking one in the Northwest League game.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Vancouver added to its lead when Will Robertson hit an RBI single, driving in Philip Clarke.

The Canadians punctuated the blowout with three runs in the fifth and four in the ninth. In the fifth, Jesus Lopez hit a two-run home run, while Tanner Morris hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Morris doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

The Emeralds were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.