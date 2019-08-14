New Zealand beats Japan 104-87 in FIBA World Cup warm-up

Guard Ethan Rusbatch scored 16 points Wednesday as New Zealand beat Japan 104-87 in a warm-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China.

Rusbatch was one of five New Zealand players to post double figures after the Kiwis lost 99-89 to Japan on Monday. New Zealand led 61-42 at halftime.

Rui Hachimura, a first-round NBA draft pick by the Washington Wizards, led Japan with 19 points and nine rebounds on Wednesday. He led Japan with 35 points in its win Monday.