Pinero hits walk-off single in 10th, Erie beats Reading 5-4

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Daniel Pinero hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 on Wednesday.

Dylan Rosa scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The SeaWolves tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Jose Azocar hit an RBI single, driving in Chace Numata as part of a two-run inning.

The SeaWolves had three relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Drew Carlton (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Addison Russ (4-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.