Lipka’s run leads Trenton to 8-1 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Wendell Rijo hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to an 8-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday.

The fielder's choice started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Trenton scored on three more plays, including a bases-clearing triple by Isiah Gilliam.

Matt Lipka singled three times for Trenton.

Trenton right-hander Trevor Stephan (2-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sam Hentges (2-11) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over four innings.