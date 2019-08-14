Sports
Thomas hits walk-off homer, Tulsa beats Springfield 5-4
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Cody Thomas hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Springfield Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday.
Earlier in the inning, Connor Wong homered to cut the Springfield lead to 4-2.
The Cardinals took a 4-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Johan Mieses hit a solo home run.
Stetson Allie (1-0) got the win in relief while Mitchell Osnowitz (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Mieses homered and singled twice for the Cardinals.
Tulsa improved to 18-9 against Springfield this season.
