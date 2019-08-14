Strumpf’s single leads Eugene to 4-2 win over Salem-Keizer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Chase Strumpf hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 4-2 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Wednesday.

The single by Strumpf, part of a two-run inning, gave the Emeralds a 3-2 lead before Edmond Americaan stole home later in the inning.

The Emeralds tied the game 2-2 when Fernando Kelli hit an RBI single, bringing home Pedro Martinez in the fifth.

Yunior Perez (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Israel Cruz (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.