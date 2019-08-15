Palacios’ sac fly leads New Hampshire to 1-0 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Josh Palacios hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, driving in Cullen Large with the go-ahead run, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 1-0 on Thursday.

Large scored after he led off the inning with a triple.

New Hampshire starter Nate Pearson (1-4) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tommy Wilson (4-5) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after allowing one run and two hits over seven innings.

The Rumble Ponies were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.