Flores, Telis lead the way for Rochester

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ramon Flores homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Rochester Red Wings beat the Indianapolis Indians 7-3 on Thursday.

Tomas Telis singled three times with two runs for Rochester.

Up 1-0 in the second, Rochester added to its lead when Mike Miller hit a two-run single.

The Red Wings later tacked on four runs in the fourth when Ronald Torreyes hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Flores to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rochester southpaw Charlie Barnes (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex McRae (7-7) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over four innings.