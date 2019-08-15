Sports
Vicens’ single leads AZL Cubs 2 to 5-3 win over AZL Athletics Gold
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Brandon Vicens hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 5-3 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Friday.
The single by Vicens scored Abraham Rodriguez and Luis Verdugo to give the AZL Cubs 2 a 4-2 lead.
The AZL Athletics Gold cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Wilson Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Ramon Martinez.
The AZL Cubs 2 tacked on another run in the seventh when Jhonny Bethencourt scored on a wild pitch.
Brad Deppermann (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Malik Jones (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Athletics Gold, Alvarez singled three times.
