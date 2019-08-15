Sports
Govern, Witt Jr. lift AZL Royals over AZL Indians Red 11-5
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jimmy Govern homered twice and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the AZL Royals defeated the AZL Indians Red 11-5 on Friday.
Bobby Witt Jr. homered and tripled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for AZL Royals.
Down 1-0 in the second, AZL Indians Red grabbed the lead when Marlin Made hit a two-run single.
Trailing 4-3, the AZL Royals took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Govern hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.
Adrian Solano (1-1) got the win in relief while Nick Gallagher (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Indians Red, Joe Naranjo doubled and singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one.
AZL Royals improved to 3-1 against AZL Indians Red this season.
Comments