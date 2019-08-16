Mets, streaking Ramos set for matchup with Royals

New York Mets (62-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (8-5, 3.89 ERA) Royals: Mike Montgomery (2-5, 5.19 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Wilson Ramos is riding a 10-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Kansas City.

The Royals are 23-37 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .360.

The Mets are 28-38 in road games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by J.D. Davis with a mark of .370.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 35 home runs and is batting .257. Dozier is 11-for-40 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 131 hits and has 50 RBIs. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).