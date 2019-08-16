Orioles look to break 4-game skid against Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (39-82, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (64-59, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-6, 6.35 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (10-9, 5.67 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Red Sox are 28-31 against AL East opponents. Boston has hit 191 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with 27, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Orioles are 18-39 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore's lineup has 154 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 29 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs and is slugging .567. Rafael Devers is 16-for-40 with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .533. Jace Peterson is 10-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 1-9, .265 batting average, 9.84 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).