Osborne’s homer leads Beloit to 8-3 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Nick Osborne hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to an 8-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday.

The home run by Osborne scored Max Schuemann and Devin Foyle to give the Snappers a 4-1 lead.

Beloit right-hander Angello Infante (3-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter R.J. Freure (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the River Bandits, Ramiro Rodriguez tripled and singled twice.