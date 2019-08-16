Sanchez’s single leads Puebla to 6-3 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Sanchez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 6-3 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Friday. The Pericos snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

The single by Sanchez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Pericos a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Sergio Perez scored on a sacrifice and Alberto Carreon hit an RBI single.

The Pericos cut the deficit to 3-2 when Danny Ortiz hit an RBI single, scoring Miguel Guzman in the seventh.

Sasagi Sanchez (4-2) got the win in relief while Jesus Garcia (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Puebla improved to 5-2 against Tabasco this season.