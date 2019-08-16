Big seventh inning leads to dominating Rainiers win

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Capped off by a Jaycob Brugman homer, the Tacoma Rainiers were able to drop six runs on the Fresno Grizzlies in the seventh inning, and went on to win 8-1 Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

After a close contest through six innings, the Rainiers burst through in the bottom of the seventh after John Andreoli hit a bases loaded double to score two runs to start things off. Then, after a Jake Fraley single scored two, Brugman smashed a home run toward right field to put Tacoma up by seven at the end of the frame.

“Their starter did a nice job against us, we didn’t do a lot against him,” Rainiers manager Daren Brown said. “Then they finally took him out. We got some pitches to hit and didn’t miss them.”

After Grizzlies’ starter Ben Braymer allowed just two runs on two hits, reliever Ronald Pena came in and gave up the bulk of the scoring through two thirds of the seventh.

Additionally, Brugman’s home run was his second in as many games after homering in Tacoma’s series opener against the Grizzlies.

Before the seventh, the Rainiers were clinging to a one run lead, and the strong performance from starter Anthony Misiewicz and relievers Ryan Garton, Brian Ellington, and Matt Carasiti. Aside from a Yadiel Hernandez home run in the fourth, the Rainiers didn’t allow any further damage and combined to allow just five hits.

“I didn’t think he was really sharp but I thought he did a nice job of making pitches when he had to,” Brown said of Misiewicz’s performance. “He threw a lot of pitches, he was behind in the count but he made a lot of pitches to get back in the count. He was able to battle and give himself a chance to get the win.”

The Rainiers will be back in action on Saturday at Cheney Stadium against the Grizzlies, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.