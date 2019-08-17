Medina, Marte spur DSL Mariners to 8-3 win over DSL Royals2

, (AP) -- Noelvi Marte had four hits and four RBI, and Abdiel Medina allowed just one hit over six innings as the DSL Mariners defeated the DSL Royals2 8-3 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Mariners swept the short two-game series.

Medina (3-3) allowed one run while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 2-0 in the second, DSL Mariners extended its lead when Marte hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Julio De La Cruz.

The DSL Mariners later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Marte hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by De La Cruz, while Jonatan Clase scored on an error in the eighth.

Yonathan Matos (4-4) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits while walking two in the Dominican Summer League game.