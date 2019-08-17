Martinez’s homer leads Dayton to 6-0 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Juan Martinez hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 6-0 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday.

The home run by Martinez, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dragons a 4-0 lead before Miguel Hernandez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Dayton starter Eduardo Salazar (6-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Cobi Johnson (2-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Lugnuts were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Dragons' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.