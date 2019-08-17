Chalo, Mann lift AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL Indians Blue 10-4

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Wladimir Chalo homered and doubled, driving home three runs as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda defeated the AZL Indians Blue 10-4 on Sunday.

Devin Mann doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for AZL Dodgers Lasorda.

Up 3-1, the AZL Dodgers Lasorda extended their lead with seven runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run by Chalo.

Alec Gamboa (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Indians Blue starter Daritzon Feliz (4-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Indians Blue, Jhonkensy Noel reached base three times.

Despite the loss, AZL Indians Blue is 3-1 against AZL Dodgers Lasorda this season.