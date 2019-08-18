King Felix starts in Tacoma on Monday

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The King will be in Tacoma on Monday.

Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez will make a rehabilitation start for the Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. against Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium.

It will be Hernandez’s second start in Tacoma this year. (He threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on June 14.) Rainiers manager Daren Brown said Hernandez will likely go around five innings, and will be capped at around 70 pitches.

“We’ll see how he goes, see how he feels,” Brown said. “Rehab guys, it’s always how they feel. Hopefully he’ll come in and get his work in and feel good after.”

Additionally, Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is moving forward with his rehab and could be joining the Rainiers on Monday for a potential DH spot.

“I picked (Haniger’s) brain a lot in camp this spring training, he’s a great dude, and an unbelievable baseball player,” Rainiers outfielder Jake Fraley said. “I’m going to try to pick up where I left off with that relationship and enjoy the time while he’s here.”

Rainiers sweep Fresno

After a poor start from Andrew Moore and an early deficit, the Tacoma Rainiers were able to put five home runs over the fence in a come-from-behind 9-7 victory Sunday over Fresno at Cheney Stadium, securing a series sweep.

In a tie game headed to the sixth, Ryan Court launched the Rainiers’ fifth home run of the game over the left-field fence to take a two-run lead. The bullpen then did what it needed to and held the Grizzlies off the scoreboard.

“We swung the bats pretty well,” Brown said. “We did a good job of keeping up, sometimes you just have to score a run or two. I thought keeping it close as they were getting away from us, I think we ended up scoring in five straight innings to take the lead. Obviously big homers from (Jaycob) Brugman and Court, but we needed all of them today.”

Moore went just two innings, allowing four hits and three runs. He was replaced by Nabil Crismatt, who was recently moved to the bullpen after being in the starting rotation for much of his time in Tacoma. Crismatt didn’t fare much better, going three innings and allowing five hits and four runs, including two homers.

“Both those guys have scuffled this year, we’re trying to get them turned around a bit,” Brown said. “It’s good to win a game like today, but on a personal note, obviously trying to figure things out with both of those guys.”

After falling by four runs, the Rainiers offense got them back into the game and eventually tied it up after Brugman launched his second home run of the game in the fifth. Brugman’s bomb was a three-run shot to left-center field.

The Rainiers bats kept up their hot hitting performance from the last few days with 12 hits, including a 2-for-5 performance from Jake Fraley, who launched a home run to left field and hit a double.

“I felt good, it was just a couple days just with the little setback with my leg,” Fraley said. “I just picked up right where I left off after those days off. We’re just trying to finish strong and really put together these last couple games.

“Everybody’s clicking on all cylinders. For us, it shows how we’re staying focused. It’s really easy to get away from that because you know the offseason is coming up, you know, it’s been a long year.”

The pitching staff, meanwhile, gave up more than one run for the first time since Thursday, giving up 12 hits, including two homers. But after much of the damage was done through the first four innings, the Rainiers got solid performances from Darin Gillies and Matt Festa, who held the Grizzlies scoreless through the last four innings.

“The bullpen’s been good for most of the year,” Brown said. “Both came in and got the job done, and were able to throw up zeroes and secure the win.”