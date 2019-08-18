San Diego to visit Philadelphia Sunday

San Diego Padres (57-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (64-59, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-7, 4.25 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.03 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Diego will square off on Sunday.

The Phillies are 38-27 in home games. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .317, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .374.

The Padres are 28-32 on the road. San Diego is slugging .431 as a unit. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .545. The Padres won the last meeting 5-3. Dinelson Lamet recorded his second victory and Josh Naylor went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for San Diego. Nick Pivetta took his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .491. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 50 extra base hits and has 61 RBIs. Luis Urias is 8-for-29 with three doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).