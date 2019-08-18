Rosa, Alvarez fuel 9-3 Scranton/WB win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Adonis Rosa allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Gwinnett Stripers 9-3 on Sunday. The RailRiders snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

The home run by Alvarez scored Gosuke Katoh to give the RailRiders a 2-1 lead.

Gwinnett answered in the bottom of the frame when Drew Waters hit an RBI single, driving in John Ryan Murphy to tie it up.

The RailRiders took the lead for good in the third when Kyle Higashioka hit a solo home run.

Rosa (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two runs.

Corbin Clouse (0-3) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

For the Stripers, Waters doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Gwinnett is 4-2 against Scranton/WB this season.