DK Metcalf not in uniform for Seahawks’ preseason game; GM says WR’s leg needs checked out

The DK Metcalf Hype Train skipped a night.

The rookie wide receiver was missing Sunday night’s preseason game at Minnesota because of a leg issue, general manager John Schneider told the team’s pregame radio show Sunday evening.

Schneider told Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio, the team’s flagship station, Metcalf needs to get a sore leg examined.

Metcalf was not on the field with the rest of the Seahawks’ wide receivers for pregame warm-ups.

The second-round draft choice has wowed coaches and teammates including Russell Wilson since the Seahawks drafted him in April.

Metcalf practiced Friday, the last one open to the media before Sunday’s second preseason game. The Seahawks practiced at team headquarters in Renton Saturday before flying here later in the day.

Metcalf has the inside track on becoming Seattle’s starting split end from game one, Sept. 8 at home against Cincinnati. He just missed two long receptions in his first NFL game last week. Two deep passes by backup quarterback Geno Smith sailed just beyond Metcalf’s finger tips after the hulking, speedy rookie had soundly beaten Denver’s cornerbacks down the field in the preseason opener.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) can’t pull down a catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Wilson and other Seahawks’ veteran starters sat out that game healthy. They were expected to play Sunday.