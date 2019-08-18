Holland, Rocchio lead the way for Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Korey Holland and Brayan Rocchio each homered and drove in two runs as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 8-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

In the bottom of the first, Mahoning Valley took the lead on a solo home run by Holland and an RBI single by Bryan Lavastida. The Scrappers then added four runs in the second and two in the fourth. In the second, Rocchio hit a two-run home run, while Lavastida hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rocchio in the fourth.

Serafino Brito (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Batavia starter Easton Lucas (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Scrappers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

The Scrappers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 1-0. Mahoning Valley improved to 9-4 against Batavia this season.