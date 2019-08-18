Canzone, Marriaga lead Hillsboro to 9-1 win over Tri-City

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Dominic Canzone hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Jesus Marriaga scored two runs as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-1 on Sunday.

The home run by Canzone capped a four-run inning and gave the Hops a 4-0 lead after Andy Yerzy hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Hops later added two runs in the third and three in the fourth to punctuate the blowout.

Cody Reed (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tri-City starter Ignacio Feliz (2-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.