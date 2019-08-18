AZL White Sox beats AZL Mariners 5-1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Anthony Coronado and Bryan Ramos scored on an error in the second inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 5-1 win over the AZL Mariners on Monday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the AZL White Sox.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL White Sox a 2-0 lead before Josue Guerrero scored on a double play later in the inning.

The AZL White Sox later tacked on two runs in the third when Ramos hit a sacrifice fly and Coronado hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Jeremiah Burke (1-2) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Mariners starter Dutch Landis (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.