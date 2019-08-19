Capellan leads Burlington to 8-1 win over Greeneville

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Delvin Capellan threw five scoreless innings, leading the Burlington Royals over the Greeneville Reds in an 8-1 win on Monday.

Capellan (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one hit.

Burlington started the scoring in the first inning when Jake Means hit a two-run single.

The Royals later added four runs in the second and two in the third to put the game out of reach.

Jake Gilbert (0-2) went two innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out three and walked two.