Witt Jr. leads AZL Royals over AZL White Sox 7-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and four RBI as the AZL Royals beat the AZL White Sox 7-3 on Tuesday.

AZL Royals started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up five runs, including a two-run single by Witt Jr..

After AZL White Sox scored two runs, the AZL White Sox cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Micker Adolfo hit a solo home run.

The AZL Royals extended their lead in the ninth when Witt Jr. hit a two-run triple.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AZL Royals right-hander Anderson Paulino (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Hector Acosta (1-8) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over five innings.

Adolfo was a triple short of the cycle for the AZL White Sox.