The XFL’s eight teams have their logos and team colors. What’s Seattle’s team name?

Oliver Luck speaks with members of the media at the NCAA Convention in Oxon, Md., Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. Former West Virginia athletic director and selection committee member Oliver Luck says the College Football Playoff should stay at four. Now with the NCAA, Luck says it should be hard to get into the playoff. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP

We’ve got team names and logos for all eight XFL teams and their respective cities.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck announced the eight teams that will kick off the second version of the XFL in February of 2020.

The XFL franchise in Seattle will be called ... The Seattle Dragons

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Relentless, ruthless, ravenous.



Not of mythology, but of muscle and might.



Breathing fire February 2020: The Seattle Dragons. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/odx2YFnlwa — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Here are the team names and logos for the rest of the seven teams in the league

Dallas Renegades

Deep in the heart of Texas beats a different kind of pulse.



A swagger that can’t be denied.



This is hell on wheels, between hash marks.



Raising hell February 2020: The Dallas Renegades. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7QTx0dseYb — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Houston Roughnecks

Mercenaries in the muck.



Brawlers in blackened dirt.



The scratching, grinding, never-bending few.



Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Los Angeles Wildcats

This is prime time meets primal instinct.



This is showtime with a snarl.



This is our time to roar.



Unleashed February 2020: The Los Angeles Wildcats. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/XLZVH0UD2T — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

New York Guardians

Watchdogs over the metropolis.



They are the first line of defense, and there is no need for a second.



On duty February 2020: The New York Guardians. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7AwCU3IV9a — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

St. Louis Battle Hawks

Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight.



Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs.



Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/wGocLm80Tx — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Tampa Bay Vipers

Hunters by instinct. Cold-blooded by nature.



Luring all who challenge them into the jaws of defeat.



Ready to strike February 2020: The Tampa Bay Vipers. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/ziN4DDx47Q — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Washington D.C. Defenders