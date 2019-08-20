Reed hits walk-off single in 11th, Hickory beats Columbia 9-8

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Tyreque Reed hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Columbia Fireflies 9-8 on Tuesday.

Jax Biggers scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Josh Jung.

After Columbia's Gerson Molina scored on an error in the top of the 10th, Hickory tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the inning when Matt Whatley hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Frainyer Chavez.

Reliever Kelvin Gonzalez (6-2) went one scoreless inning, striking out one and walking one to get the win. Justin Lasko (3-1) went one inning, allowing two runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game.

Shervyen Newton homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Fireflies.

With the win, Hickory improved to 10-4 against Columbia this season.