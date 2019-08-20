Smith, Mendoza lift Salem-Keizer over Boise 5-3

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Armani Smith doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Boise Hawks 5-3 on Tuesday.

Beicker Mendoza homered and singled for Salem-Keizer.

Salem-Keizer took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a double by Smith that scored Alexander Canario.

After the teams traded runs, the Hawks cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Bryant Quijada hit an RBI double, driving in LJ Hatch.

The Volcanoes tacked on another run in the fifth when Smith hit an RBI single, driving in Yorlis Rodriguez.

Boise saw its comeback attempt come up short after Trevor Boone scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 5-3.

Salem-Keizer right-hander Conner Nurse (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jeffri Ocando (1-7) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Salem-Keizer improved to 11-2 against Boise this season.