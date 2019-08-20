Grammes and Tineo shut out Eugene, Hillsboro wins 5-0

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Conor Grammes and Marcos Tineo combined for a shutout as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 5-0 on Tuesday.

Tineo (6-2) went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight to get the win. Didier Vargas (1-4) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Hillsboro started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Jorge Barrosa stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a single by Liover Peguero.

The Hops later added single runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

The Emeralds were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Hillsboro improved to 10-3 against Eugene this season.