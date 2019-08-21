Milwaukee takes 3-game skid into matchup with St. Louis

Milwaukee Brewers (64-62, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-57, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.76 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 33-22 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.98, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Brewers have gone 30-26 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 202 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the club with 41, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats. The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-4. Tyler Webb earned his first victory and Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for St. Louis. Jeremy Jeffress took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .456. Tommy Edman has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 142 hits and has 89 RBIs. Keston Hiura has 13 hits and is batting .295 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .255 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .277 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).