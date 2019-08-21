Sports
Defiance, Sounders and Rainiers make a donation to El Paso charities in wake of El Paso tragedy
The Sounders/Defiance/Rainiers made a joint donation to El Paso in the wake of the mass shooting on August 3. The donation was made before the Defiance game there on Saturday against El Paso Locomotive FC. The Defiance lost the game 2-0 to El Paso but after the game, the talk wasn’t about wins or losses but coming together for a greater good.
The Sounders organization worked with Locomotive FC on identifying which organizations to donate to. The organizations and donation amount were not disclosed. The Tacoma Defiance are back at home on Aug. 27 as they face Phoenix Rising FC starting at 7 p.m. inside Cheney Stadium.
