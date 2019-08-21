Tampa beats Florida 4-3

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Pablo Olivares scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 4-3 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Wednesday.

Olivares scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then stole third.

After Tampa crossed the plate for three runs in the first inning, Florida tied the game 3-3 when Jefrey Ramos scored on a forceout in the fourth inning.

Jefry Valdez (1-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Caleb Dirks (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Tampa improved to 12-2 against Florida this season.